Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Altice USA stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

