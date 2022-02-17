Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.