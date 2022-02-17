Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
