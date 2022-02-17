Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Cowen

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 221.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

