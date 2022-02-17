Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

