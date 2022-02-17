Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 480.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $118,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

