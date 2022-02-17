AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AMC Entertainment worth $26,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.