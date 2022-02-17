AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 17,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.