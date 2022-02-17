American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) versus Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Head to Head Review

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 0.41 -$59.99 million ($1.20) -1.87 American Bio Medica $4.15 million 0.41 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -19.29% -665.45% -19.53% American Bio Medica -14.92% N/A -19.50%

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats American Bio Medica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

