American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,224. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

