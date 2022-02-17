American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.41 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

