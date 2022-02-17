American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 98,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,648. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $718.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
