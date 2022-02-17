American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 98,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,648. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $718.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

