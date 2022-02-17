American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target Lowered to $24.50 at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

