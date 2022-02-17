American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 486,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AWR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 161,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,069. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

