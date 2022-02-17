American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 40.4% in January

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 486,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
AWR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 161,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,069. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
