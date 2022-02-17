America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Shares of CRMT traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.13. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $686.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

