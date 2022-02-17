America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.
Shares of CRMT traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.13. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $686.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.