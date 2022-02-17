Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWLIF opened at 0.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.94. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.53 and a 12 month high of 1.37.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.