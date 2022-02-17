Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOLD stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 184,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

