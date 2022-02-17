Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 40,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,125. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.