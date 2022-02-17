Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $42.58

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $45.09. Amplitude shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 2,280 shares.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.