Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
About Anaconda Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anaconda Mining (ANXGF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.