Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

