Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $55.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.78 billion to $57.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $45.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $249.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $351.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $22.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.76. 1,247,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,803.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,824.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

