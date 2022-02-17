Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

