Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

