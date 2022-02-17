Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Transcat reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. Transcat has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

