Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,396. AON has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.34 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

