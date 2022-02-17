Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce $19.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,140. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

