Analysts Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Brokerages expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.02 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 5,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

