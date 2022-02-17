Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report sales of $57.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

CYRX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cryoport by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

