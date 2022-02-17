Analysts Expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne Healthtech.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of THRN opened at $5.51 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Thorne Healthtech by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne Healthtech by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne Healthtech by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thorne Healthtech (THRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.