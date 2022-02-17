Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $9.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,340. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

