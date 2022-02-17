Analysts Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT at $100.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.