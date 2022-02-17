Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Target Price at $107.88

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

