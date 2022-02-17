Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $43.64

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,264. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
