Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $43.64

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,264. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

