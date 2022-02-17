Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $377.69

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.49. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

