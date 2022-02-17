Analysts Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Price Target at €139.36

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.36 ($158.36).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €105.50 ($119.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.50. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

