Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $505.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

SCMWY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

