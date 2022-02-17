Analysts Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $2,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,001. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.