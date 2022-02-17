Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 168.08

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 139.50 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 154,305,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,659,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of £37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.18. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93).

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,090.66).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

