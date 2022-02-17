Analyzing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.68, suggesting a potential upside of 32.99%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.24 $52.62 million $0.50 61.86

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63%

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

