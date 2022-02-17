Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AVXL stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $964.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.