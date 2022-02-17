Ancora Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

