Ancora Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,979 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Harsco by 94,976.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

