Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $11,876,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.