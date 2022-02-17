Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 122,989 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,989 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

