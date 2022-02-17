Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,275,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.92.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
