Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT Raised to $50.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,904. Andersons has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

