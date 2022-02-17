Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Andersons stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Andersons has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Andersons by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 1,721.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

