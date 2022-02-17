Andrew H. Beck Sells 25,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AGCO opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
