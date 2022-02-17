Andrew H. Beck Sells 25,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AGCO opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

