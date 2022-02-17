Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.95), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,364,005.41).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total value of £65,000 ($87,956.70).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total value of £107,900 ($146,008.12).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73), for a total value of £147,200 ($199,188.09).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £315.11 million and a P/E ratio of -86.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

