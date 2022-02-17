Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO opened at GBX 1,403 ($18.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,355.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.70. The stock has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.