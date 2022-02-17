Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).
ANTO opened at GBX 1,403 ($18.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,355.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.70. The stock has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
